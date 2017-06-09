Journal criticized for not consulting black scholars on race
A leading journal of political philosophy took up the Black Lives Matter movement in its June issue without a single contribution from a black academic, triggering an outcry from African-American scholars FILE - In this Sunday, May 14, 2017 file photo, university graduates cast shadows on a wall before a commencement in Durham, N.C. In its June 2017 issue, a leading journal of political philosophy took up the Black Lives Matter movement without a single contribution from a black academic, triggering an outcry from African-American scholars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|1 hr
|Dell Gamble
|80
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|13 hr
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|17 hr
|Dummy Simran
|5
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Louis Stephenson
|5
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|5
|Best Painting Classes Raleigh NC | Artistic Thi...
|Jun 5
|Mr Painter
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 4
|Enterher
|104
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC