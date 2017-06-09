Journal criticized for not consulting black scholars on race

A leading journal of political philosophy took up the Black Lives Matter movement in its June issue without a single contribution from a black academic, triggering an outcry from African-American scholars FILE - In this Sunday, May 14, 2017 file photo, university graduates cast shadows on a wall before a commencement in Durham, N.C. In its June 2017 issue, a leading journal of political philosophy took up the Black Lives Matter movement without a single contribution from a black academic, triggering an outcry from African-American scholars.

