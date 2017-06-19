John Boy & Billy Make It To The Hall ...

John Boy & Billy Make It To The Hall Of Fame

Premiere Networks-syndicated personalities John Boy and Billy, the Charlotte-based hosts of The Big Show , were honored with the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters' 2017 Hall of Fame Award for their outstanding contributions to the broadcast industry in North Carolina.

Durham, NC

