John Boy & Billy Make It To The Hall Of Fame
Premiere Networks-syndicated personalities John Boy and Billy, the Charlotte-based hosts of The Big Show , were honored with the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters' 2017 Hall of Fame Award for their outstanding contributions to the broadcast industry in North Carolina.
