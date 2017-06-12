Is Trump 'disrupting' his own foreign-policy team? The case of Qatar.
President Trump's public, off-the-cuff foreign-policy commentaries are seemingly disconnected from his own team's consensus. That can serve a purpose, or, say experts, lead to setbacks for US interests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|2 hr
|rfox90
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Tue
|Victor Hugo
|131
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Jill
|105
|The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 9
|Dummy Simran
|5
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC