Hitting cardiovascular health targets can help elderly live longer

Meeting some or all of the American Heart Association's seven ideal cardiovascular health goals is associated with longer life and fewer heart attacks and strokes, no matter your age. In fact, in a recent group of elderly patients, "the benefit of an ideal cardiovascular health in reducing mortality and vascular events was comparable to what is observed in younger populations," Dr. Bamba Gaye from University Paris Descartes in France told Reuters Health by email.

