He wants quilt marking violent deaths to inspire conversation, action

Sidney Brodie poked a needle through layers of quilt and stitched the newest name into the fabric of a tragic Durham club. Bernabe Dubon, 62, died after being found on the ground with a gunshot wound on the morning of Sunday, June 11. On Wednesday morning, Brodie sewed a yellow triangle with Dubon's name, drawn with green and purple fabric paint.

