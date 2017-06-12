He co-founded NC Mutual and a library in Jim Crow South. Now a biography is in the works
A biography is in the works of Dr. Aaron McDuffie Moore, who was a founder of the second African-American library in North Carolina, among other accomplishments in the early 1900s. Moore's great-granddaughter, C. Eileen Watts Welch, mentioned the planned biography during a presentation Monday afternoon at the Forest at Duke retirement community.
