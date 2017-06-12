He co-founded NC Mutual and a library...

He co-founded NC Mutual and a library in Jim Crow South. Now a biography is in the works

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

A biography is in the works of Dr. Aaron McDuffie Moore, who was a founder of the second African-American library in North Carolina, among other accomplishments in the early 1900s. Moore's great-granddaughter, C. Eileen Watts Welch, mentioned the planned biography during a presentation Monday afternoon at the Forest at Duke retirement community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 2 hr Will Dockery 130
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) 4 hr Jill 105
News The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da... Sun Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Jun 9 Worried 9
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 9 Dummy Simran 5
No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11) Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 5
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Jun 8 CodeTalker 5
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC