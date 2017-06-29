HBO giving Durham a peek at series chronicling the rise of hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre is the subject of a new documentary series from HBO called "The Defiant Ones." An advanced screening of the movie is being hosted by Black Wall Street in Durham on Thursday, June 29. Dr. Dre is the subject of a new documentary series from HBO called "The Defiant Ones."
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|18 hr
|Really
|9
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|23 hr
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 27
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC