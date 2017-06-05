Gunshots fired in front of a nightclub led to a car chase

Police officers patrolling the parking lot of the Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge, a night club at 2000 Chapel Hill Road, were in the right place at the right time early Sunday when they heard gunfire close-by, in the area surrounding the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Bivins Street. A BMW SUV left the scene, and the officers who had heard the gunshots at about 1:45 a.m. gave chase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.