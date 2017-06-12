Four Years After His Death, Jason Molina Lives on Through a New Book and a Revived Reunion

SONGS: MOLINA A MEMORIAL ELECTRIC CO. Wednesday, June 21, 8 p.m., $12$15 Motorco Music Hall, Durham www.motorcomusic.com hen the news broke on March 16, 2013, that Jason Molina had died, a shockwave of grief reverberated among everyone who knew him, either personally or through his music as Songs: Ohia and Magnolia Electric Co.

