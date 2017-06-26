Foolish Rental Truck Drivers Are Still Crashing Into This Low-Ass Bridge
The famed 11foot8 bridge claimed yet another victim this past week, a rental truck failing to heed its many warnings. When will people learn? This is the 119th crash for the legendary can opener bridge in Durham, North Carolina, and its YouTube channel put up this helpful description of how the wreck went down: This rental truck triggered the red light and the warning sign, but was stopped behind a long line of cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|4 hr
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC