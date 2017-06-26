Foolish Rental Truck Drivers Are Still Crashing Into This Low-Ass Bridge

The famed 11foot8 bridge claimed yet another victim this past week, a rental truck failing to heed its many warnings. When will people learn? This is the 119th crash for the legendary can opener bridge in Durham, North Carolina, and its YouTube channel put up this helpful description of how the wreck went down: This rental truck triggered the red light and the warning sign, but was stopped behind a long line of cars.

