Ex-Carrboro alderman Herrera joins two alumni as new N.C. Central trustees
Self-Help Credit Union executive and former Carrboro Alderman John Herrera heads a slate of three new trustees at N.C. Central University. Joining him as new appointees to the board are chemical industry executive Kevin Holloway and retired banker Isaiah Tidwell.
