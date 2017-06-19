Endangered red wolf pups went missing from Durham's Museum of Life and Science
The red wolf pups, seen here with their parents, are part of the Red World Species Survival Program, a collection of zoos and nature centers around the United States dedicated to the conservation of red wolves. Four red wolf pups went missing from Durham's Museum of Life and Science, but all have been found safely.
