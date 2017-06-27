EDITORIAL: Sex offenders can be tracked online, but not banished
That should be the takeaway following Monday's unanimous Supreme Court ruling that struck down a North Carolina law banishing all registered sex offenders from all forms of social media. The statute had a noble purpose - keeping pedophiles away from the message boards and apps where children interact.
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unc title
|4 hr
|Really
|9
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|9 hr
|wagnous
|1
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
