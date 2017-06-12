EDC considers prosperity, people, pla...

EDC considers prosperity, people, place and product

18 hrs ago

A discussion about the "four p's" of economic development led to Henderson-Vance County Economic Development Commission members seeking a "p" of their own -a plan. John Morgan, an associate professor who's been affiliated with North Carolina School of Government for 14 years specializing in economic development, spoke to the commission Wednesday morning.

