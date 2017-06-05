Durham viewers laud fired FBI chief Comeya s composure under pressure

Justin Cook and Krista Nordgren of The Mothership coworking space watch James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday, June 8. Bars and other venues across the country held watch parties for the event. Bars and gathering places in Washington, D.C., and other cities held parties Thursday for customers who wanted to watch fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

