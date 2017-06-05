Durham Sheriffa s Office seeks Durham...

Durham Sheriffa s Office seeks Durham, Orange suspect Montre Cates

9 hrs ago

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in its search for Montre Jarontay Cates, 17, of Durham. Cates, 17, faces pending criminal charges in connection with multiple breaking and entering incidents and larceny of firearms in Durham and Orange counties.

Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Durham, NC

