Durham Sheriffa s Office seeks Durham, Orange suspect Montre Cates
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in its search for Montre Jarontay Cates, 17, of Durham. Cates, 17, faces pending criminal charges in connection with multiple breaking and entering incidents and larceny of firearms in Durham and Orange counties.
