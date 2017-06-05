Durham sheriffa s office searching for woman after stabbing
The stabbing occurred in the area of Bivins Road and Calais Drive around 6 a.m. Monday, June 5. The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to a DCSO news release. Detectives would like to speak with Robin Crank Frazier, 50, of Durham, and seeking the location of the vehicle Frazier was driving in a surveillance image.
