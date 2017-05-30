Durham seniors begin to move into for...

Durham seniors begin to move into formerly segregated school

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Over the past two weeks, tenants have slowly moved into the residential portion of the renovated Whitted School built in the early 1920s to serve African American families during a period when Durham's schools were racially segregated. The Veranda at Whitted School, as the residential part of the project is called, will contain 79 affordable apartments for senior citizens when all is said and done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06) May 31 sexymonica285 54
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) May 28 Hammie 102
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) May 27 1tiger 72
Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care May 25 Teddy R 1
sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12) May 13 Moondance 13
First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11) May 11 Kuklos 23
The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500 May 10 Ralph Patel 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Climate Change
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC