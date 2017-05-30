Durham seniors begin to move into formerly segregated school
Over the past two weeks, tenants have slowly moved into the residential portion of the renovated Whitted School built in the early 1920s to serve African American families during a period when Durham's schools were racially segregated. The Veranda at Whitted School, as the residential part of the project is called, will contain 79 affordable apartments for senior citizens when all is said and done.
