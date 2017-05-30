Durham Public Schools clears Eno Valley teacher of any wrongdoing, dismisses abuse claim
Allegations that a teacher at Eno Valley Elementary School mistreated a young student could not be substantiated during a Durham Public Schools investigation of the charges, school officials said in an emailed statement Friday, June 2. The child's mother allegedly squirted the teacher with lighter fluid while threatening to burn both the teacher and the school "The teacher in question is the victim of an alleged attack," DPS said in its official statement. "We regret that she also has been subject to unsubstantiated public accusations of misconduct."
