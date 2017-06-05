Durham Police review: Frank Clark fired before officer fatally shot him

DURHAM Frank Clark fired at least two shots at police before an officer fatally shot him on Nov. 22, 2016, the Durham Police Department said today in the report on its administrative investigation into the incident in the McDougald Terrace community. The administrative investigation included independent interviews of the officers, reviews of physical and forensics evidence, the criminal investigative file compiled by the State Bureau of Investigation and the conclusions of the Durham County District Attorney, the department said.

