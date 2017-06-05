Durham police ID 7-year-old killed in weekend drive-by shooting
Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis identified the child as Kamari Munerlyn, who was a first-grader at Eastway Elementary School. Investigators said Munerlyn was in a Honda Pilot SUV with nine other people at about 5 p.m. when multiple shots were fired from another car as the vehicles traveled near Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street.
