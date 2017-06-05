Durham police arrest 2016 Avondale Drive Subway armed robbery suspect
Durham police said Wednesday that they arrested Malik Shackleford on Stadium Drive Tuesday afternoon. Shackleford was one of two suspects being sought for their alleged involvement in a 2016 armed robbery at the Subway restaurant at 2120 Avondale Drive.
