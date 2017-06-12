Durham man wants quilt marking violent deaths to inspire conversation, action
Sidney Brodie poked a needle through layers of quilt and stitched the newest name into the fabric of a tragic Durham club. Bernabe Dubin, 62, died after being found on the ground with a gunshot wound on the morning of Sunday, June 11. On Wednesday morning, Brodie sewed a yellow triangle with Dubin's name, drawn with green and purple fabric paint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Thu
|rfox90
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 13
|Victor Hugo
|131
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
|The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da...
|Jun 11
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 9
|Dummy Simran
|5
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC