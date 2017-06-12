Durham man continues to honor homicide victims with 60-foot quilt after 23 years

Orange County sheriff says 'I'm not trying to put you in jail. I'm trying to save your life,' with new drug addiction program If he wasn't behind the Blue Devil bench at home, he'd cheer Coach K on during every away match If he wasn't behind the Blue Devil bench at home, he'd cheer Coach K on during every away match At the invitation of Coach K, Steve Mitchell sat directly behind the Duke Men's Basketball bench for the last 30 years also he always watched the away games on TV -- thrilled, excited, roused by the ups and downs of the games' play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.