Durham Man charged with indecent exposure for incident on American Tobacco Trail

Durham police have charged a 23-year-old man with indecent exposure following a June 21 report of a man exposing himself to three kids and one woman on the American Tobacco Trail. Gaberial Dequon Harris, 23, of Durham is charged with three counts of felony indecent exposure related to the exposure to three victims who were under the age of 16 years of age and additional one count of misdemeanor indecent exposure, according to police.

