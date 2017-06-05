Durham firefighters battle blaze at u...

Durham firefighters battle blaze at unoccupied house

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The Durham Fire Department answered a call to a structure fire at 706 N. Driver St. at 8:09 p.m. Thursday. Iannuzzi said firefighters were greeted the scene by heavy smoke visible from the room of the one-story residential structure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... 3 hr Islam not a religion 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 13 hr Victor Hugo 79
No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11) 19 hr Louis Stephenson 5
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Thu CodeTalker 5
Best Painting Classes Raleigh NC | Artistic Thi... Jun 5 Mr Painter 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 4 Enterher 104
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Lairc 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,433 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC