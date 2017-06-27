Durham deputy charged with sex crimes...

Durham deputy charged with sex crimes held on $2.5 million bond....

22 hrs ago

Former Deputy Christopher L. Kelly, 40, who is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor is being held on $2.5 million bond. Kelly's attorney, Daniel Meier of Meier Law Group PLLC, spoke on the former lawman's behalf Tuesday morning at a scheduled first appearance before District Court Judge Fred Battaglia.

