Durham County Has Awarded 22 Percent of Contracts to Minority-,...
Durham County is short of its goal to award 25 percent of its contracts to minority- and women-owned businesses but appears to be on track to do so by the end of the fiscal year. Farad Ali, president of The Institute of Minority Economic Development , gave a report detailing the the progress of the county's Minority and Women's Business Enterprise program during the Durham County Board of Commissioners work session on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|1 hr
|Victor
|4
|Best Painting Classes Raleigh NC | Artistic Thi...
|Mon
|Mr Painter
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 4
|Enterher
|104
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 3
|Lairc
|1
|Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06)
|May 31
|sexymonica285
|54
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|May 27
|1tiger
|72
|Review: Beltons Professional Lawn Care
|May 25
|Teddy R
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC