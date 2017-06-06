Durham County Has Awarded 22 Percent of Contracts to Minority-,...

Durham County is short of its goal to award 25 percent of its contracts to minority- and women-owned businesses but appears to be on track to do so by the end of the fiscal year. Farad Ali, president of The Institute of Minority Economic Development , gave a report detailing the the progress of the county's Minority and Women's Business Enterprise program during the Durham County Board of Commissioners work session on Monday.

