Durham Commissioners Approve $633M Budget
Following less-than-expected education funding in the state budget , the Durham County budget will give more funding to Durham Public Schools, but not as much as advocates say is needed to ensure teaching positions aren't cut. The commissioners approved the $633.14 million budget , including $134 million for Durham Public Schools, after Commissioner Heidi Carter, a former school board member, tried unsuccessfully to get her colleagues to add another 0.15 cents to the property tax rate to help cover shortfalls in state education funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
