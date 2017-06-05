Durham City Council votes to deny Publix shopping center rezoning
The Durham City Council voted down a rezoning request that would have allowed the development of a mixed-use shopping center in northern Durham - anchored by the city's first Publix grocery store. City Council members Cora Cole-McFadden, Jillian Johnson, Don Moffitt, Steve Schewel, Charlie Reece and Mayor Bill Bell voted against the rezoning.
