Crime log
He was jailed on $20,000 bond pending a court hearing July 10. a Alyson R. Braun, 34, of 1626 Brook Fern Way, Raleigh, was arrested June 22 and charged with possession of heroin. She was jailed on $10,000 bond pending a court hearing July 10. a Connell Williams, 44, of 2508 Janet St., Durham, was charged via order for arrest June 22 with an unspecified charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Jun 9
|Worried
|9
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC