Credit union to open new branch
The largest community development financial institution in the United States is expanding services by bringing a credit union branch to the Twin Counties. Self-Help Credit Union, a community development lender and real estate developer, is in the process of opening a branch in downtown Rocky Mount at 101 Tarboro St. Cheryl Cherry, regional director of Self-Help Credit Union, said the branch is likely to open in the middle of the summer.
