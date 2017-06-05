Buildersa blitz provides homes for 5 families
Tiffany Byrd, left, is pictured inside her Habitat for Humanity of Durham home with Randy Lanou of BuildSense, a Durham custom homebuilder, who worked around-the-clock for a week to build the home. Tiffany Byrd, left, is pictured inside her Habitat for Humanity of Durham home with Randy Lanou of BuildSense, a Durham custom homebuilder, who worked around-the-clock for a week to build the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|37 min
|Will Dockery
|116
|The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da...
|1 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13)
|Fri
|Worried
|9
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Jun 9
|Dummy Simran
|5
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Jun 8
|Louis Stephenson
|5
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Best Painting Classes Raleigh NC | Artistic Thi...
|Jun 5
|Mr Painter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC