Buildersa blitz provides homes for 5 ...

Buildersa blitz provides homes for 5 families

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Tiffany Byrd, left, is pictured inside her Habitat for Humanity of Durham home with Randy Lanou of BuildSense, a Durham custom homebuilder, who worked around-the-clock for a week to build the home. Tiffany Byrd, left, is pictured inside her Habitat for Humanity of Durham home with Randy Lanou of BuildSense, a Durham custom homebuilder, who worked around-the-clock for a week to build the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 37 min Will Dockery 116
News The Slow Climb: How the Mountain Goats' John Da... 1 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
Review: Serenity Child Care Center (Feb '13) Fri Worried 9
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Jun 9 Dummy Simran 5
No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11) Jun 8 Louis Stephenson 5
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Jun 8 CodeTalker 5
Best Painting Classes Raleigh NC | Artistic Thi... Jun 5 Mr Painter 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC