Boomers a agea census stats

New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau offer North Carolina leaders a challenge in terms of planning the state's future, whether that means accommodating the needs of the increasingly older population or helping the different ethnic groups who are making the state more diverse find an easier way to immerse themselves in North Carolina culture while bringing characteristics of their own backgrounds to a more diverse state. Census statistics ought to be closely watched by political leaders, not just for their own self-interest but to help map the state's future.

