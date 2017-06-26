Boomers a agea census stats
New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau offer North Carolina leaders a challenge in terms of planning the state's future, whether that means accommodating the needs of the increasingly older population or helping the different ethnic groups who are making the state more diverse find an easier way to immerse themselves in North Carolina culture while bringing characteristics of their own backgrounds to a more diverse state. Census statistics ought to be closely watched by political leaders, not just for their own self-interest but to help map the state's future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|4 hr
|Yungi Abdula
|6
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Jun 13
|Jill
|105
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC