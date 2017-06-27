Birmingham to get Federal help to crack down on crime
Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to crack down on crime in a number of cities including Birmingham. Sessions says there needs to be more boots on the ground to combat the growing problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|23 hr
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC