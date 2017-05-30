Birmingham Mayor William Bell has joi...

Birmingham Mayor William Bell has joined a network of mayors supporting Paris agreement

Read more: Alabama Live

Birmingham Mayor William Bell has joined the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda, a network of more than 200 U.S. mayors working together to strengthen local efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. The mayor's announcement came just days after P resident Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accord.

