Birmingham Mayor William Bell has joined a network of mayors supporting Paris agreement
Birmingham Mayor William Bell has joined the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda, a network of more than 200 U.S. mayors working together to strengthen local efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. The mayor's announcement came just days after P resident Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accord.
