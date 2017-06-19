Belief Briefs: Peace Missionary Baptist honors pastor who founded the church
Rev. William Daye, founding pastor of Peace Missionary Baptist Church, will be celebrated for his 43 years of service to the church on Sunday. The retirement celebration in his honor will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel, 4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham.
