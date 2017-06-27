Before Greensboro's Famous Lunch Coun...

Before Greensboro's Famous Lunch Counter Protest,...

She also quietly celebrated another milestone. June 23 was the sixtieth anniversary of the Royal Ice Cream sit-in, where Williams and six other African Americans demanded to be served inside the segregated Royal Ice Cream Parlor in north Durham and were arrested for it.

