Before Greensboro's Famous Lunch Counter Protest,...
She also quietly celebrated another milestone. June 23 was the sixtieth anniversary of the Royal Ice Cream sit-in, where Williams and six other African Americans demanded to be served inside the segregated Royal Ice Cream Parlor in north Durham and were arrested for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Groot
|22
|Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|7
|Moving to Raleigh area
|Jun 21
|Moving
|1
|Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o...
|Jun 18
|Victor Hugo
|133
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Jun 16
|sexymonica285
|3
|Father's Day Sale at Artspace
|Jun 15
|rfox90
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC