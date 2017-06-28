Avista Acquires Contract Services Biz...

Avista Acquires Contract Services Biz from Scynexis

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Contract Pharma Breaking News

Avista Pharma Solutions has acquired the GMP contract manufacturing, development and animal health services business of Scynexis . As part of the transaction, Avista will occupy Scynexis's former research and GMP manufacturing facility in Durham, NC, and hire substantially all employees associated with the contract services business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contract Pharma Breaking News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unc title 17 hr Really 9
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... 21 hr wagnous 1
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Tue Groot 22
News Durham teacher gives kids a little faith a " Je... Tue True Christian wi... 7
Moving to Raleigh area Jun 21 Moving 1
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... Jun 18 Victor Hugo 133
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,691 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC