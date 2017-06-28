Avista Acquires Contract Services Biz from Scynexis
Avista Pharma Solutions has acquired the GMP contract manufacturing, development and animal health services business of Scynexis . As part of the transaction, Avista will occupy Scynexis's former research and GMP manufacturing facility in Durham, NC, and hire substantially all employees associated with the contract services business.
