Appeals court rejects challenge to gay marriage-recusal law

Emily-Kate Hannapel, center, celebrates with her new wife Laura Stephenson, right, both 26, of Durham, after getting married at the Wake County Justice Center in Raleigh, N.C. after 8pm on Friday, October 10, 2014. They were one of the 51 licenses issued after a ruling by U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn which paved the way for the first gay marriages to take place.

