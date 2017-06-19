An Architect's Penthouse in an Unlike...

An Architect's Penthouse in an Unlikely Place

Read more: Wall Street Journal

Phil Freelon, who led the design team behind the Smithsonian's new African-American history museum, creates a home in a former department store that had a whites-only lunch counter Architect Phil Freelon and his wife, Nnenna Freelon, a Grammy-nominated jazz singer, bought a Durham, N.C., penthouse apartment and created a loft-like, two-story space. Photo: Alston Thompson Photography for The Wall Street Journal In 1960, in the basement of Kress department store, an Art Deco building in downtown Durham, N.C., activists staged sit-in protests at the whites-only lunch counter.

