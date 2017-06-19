American Board of Industrial Hygiene Recognizes Two Outstanding CIHs
ABIH proudly recognized the professional accomplishments of two outstanding Certified Industrial Hygienists: Donna M. Doganiero, CIH, FAIHA, recipient of the Lynn C. O'Donnell Lifetime Achievement Award, and Nicole Greeson, MS, CIH, recipient of the Impact Award. Earlier this month, the American Board of Industrial Hygiene presented its two most prestigious annual awards.
