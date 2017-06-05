All Men Are Suspect

All Men Are Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

Jim Senter of Rougemont argues that last week's cover story ["I'm Not a Predator"], about the alleged harassment of a gay father at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, missed the point. "Ken Fine's story about the harassment of Henry Amador-Batten and his son, Ben, on a United Airlines flight into RDU is troubling," he writes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jake Xerxes Fussell Unearths More Hidden Gems o... 4 min Victor Hugo 55
News NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b... 1 hr Mervin 10
News Some states review election systems for signs o... 3 hr CodeTalker 5
Best Painting Classes Raleigh NC | Artistic Thi... Jun 5 Mr Painter 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Jun 4 Enterher 104
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 3 Lairc 1
News Man charged with trying to hire hit man (May '06) May 31 sexymonica285 54
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC