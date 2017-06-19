Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, an outreach ministry of St. Paul United Methodist Church at 2700 N. Roxboro St., has been robbed three times in the past four weeks. Police think the latest break-in occurred around 10:40 p.m. Thursday when security camera footage shows someone entering the building, Durham police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

