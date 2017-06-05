2 injured after car runs off road, we...

2 injured after car runs off road, wedges under bridge near Southpoint in Durham

Yesterday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Two people were injured after their car ran off the road and wedged under the Barbee Road bridge in Durham on Sunday. All lanes of Interstate 40 East were shut down Sunday morning after a driver ran their car off the road, up an embankment and wedged underneath the bridge near Southpoint in Durham, according to reports from ABC 11 and WRAL .

