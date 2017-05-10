Walltown Childrena s Theatre enters new stage

Each Christmas, the theater presents "The Durham Nutcracker," a singing and dancing spectacle that puts a Bull City spin on the holiday classic. So what was a group of grotesquely masked actors doing this week in the Berkeley Street space's new black box theater? You'll have to see Little Green Pig's Theatrical Concern's "Hunchback" to figure it out, if you can.

