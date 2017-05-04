Unwinding at Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival
Video: Kyle Ramage of the Durham-based coffee equipment company Mahlkonig USA recently won the 2017 U.S. Barista Championship in Seattle. Durham elementary school students, teachers and parents took over Sen. Chad Barefoot's office on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tar heels
|Sun
|Roy
|9
|Unc title
|May 4
|Roy
|8
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|May 3
|Ginger
|21
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|Diane
|98
|Fyre Festival: When a $12,000 luxury festival i...
|Apr 28
|Ted Haggard s Mas...
|1
|Developer plans to demolish Fendol Beversa 1850...
|Apr 27
|Free house
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC