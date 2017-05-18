Triangle: Youth Gaiety, 'Avenue Q'
"Avenue Q" will be held from June 2-18 at the Raleigh Little Theatre, Cantey V. Sutton Theatre, 301 Pogue St. The musical is the first local staging in the Triangle. It employs satire and comedy with puppets serving as the on-stage talent and is for mature audiences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|May 17
|Waikiki Vermin
|100
|sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12)
|May 13
|Moondance
|13
|First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11)
|May 11
|Kuklos
|23
|The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500
|May 10
|Ralph Patel
|1
|Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ...
|May 10
|TerriB1
|1
|Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2...
|May 9
|Intoxicated Abacus
|1
|tar heels
|May 7
|Roy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC