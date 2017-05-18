'Throw It in Their Faces': Artists Grapple With North Carolina's 'Bathroom Bill'
While some musicians have boycotted the state, Mykki Blanco, Michael Stipe, and Talib Kweli are among those using Moogfest as an opportunity for protest. DURHAM, N.C.-How do you throw a festival devoted to futurism and progressive music in a state that's a poster child for socially conservative policies? That question faced the organizers of Moogfest, an annual four-day gathering, this year.
