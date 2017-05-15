Thief takes food, school supplies fro...

Thief takes food, school supplies from McDougald Terrace community

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Video: Organizers of a community pantry at McDougald Terrace, in order of appearance, Jacqueline Wagstaff, Kimberly Graves, Ashley Cannady, and Tameka L. Allison, speak about a recent theft and vandalization of their office, located in a five-bedroom apartment unit, on Tuesday May 16, 2017, in Durham, NC. Video: "I need them for my backyard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) 3 hr Waikiki Vermin 100
sexting... nude pic trade for bored spring breaker (Mar '12) May 13 Moondance 13
First Citizens Bank, Assistant VP Sharon Crabb,... (Nov '11) May 11 Kuklos 23
The Learning Experience in Raleigh raises $12,500 May 10 Ralph Patel 1
News Bank adds 1,200 North Carolina jobs stalled by ... May 10 TerriB1 1
News Credit Suisse gets $40m in tax breaks, adds 1,2... May 9 Intoxicated Abacus 1
tar heels May 7 Roy 9
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,925 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC